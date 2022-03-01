Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Investigation : Despite long legal battle, alleged mastermind behind murder of courageous Filipino journalist still at large

By asie2
Share this article
NewsSubstantial flaws were found in the legal procedures in the case of murdered Filipino journalist Gerry Ortega, A Safer World For The Truth project finds in its latest investigation. The report also finds that the alleged mastermind of Ortega’s murder still exerts considerable influence over local authorities in Palawan, where the murder happened, and that key witnesses in the case have been endangered or silenced. The murder of Gerry Ortega: Justice Delayed; Justice Denied is the fourth in a series of investigations as part of the


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ France Expands Abortion Access in Two Key Moves
~ Sustainable fashion expert: why I'm cutting my wardrobe down to ten items this month
~ Leçons tirées de la 10ème épidémie de la maladie à virus Ebola en RDC: la population serait mieux informée qu'on le pense
~ A rocket is going to crash into the Moon – the accidental experiment will shed light on the physics of impacts in space
~ An asteroid impact could wipe out an entire city – a space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe
~ The tech industry talks about boosting diversity, but research shows little improvement
~ Why translating 'God's law' to government law isn't easy
~ What you eat can reprogram your genes – an expert explains the emerging science of nutrigenomics
~ Putin is on a quest for historical significance by invading Ukraine and gambling on his own and Russia's glory
~ College could take place in the metaverse, but these problems must be overcome first
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter