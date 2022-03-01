Tolerance.ca
A rocket is going to crash into the Moon – the accidental experiment will shed light on the physics of impacts in space

By Paul Hayne, Assistant Professor of Astrophysical and Planetary Sciences, University of Colorado Boulder
Across the solar system, asteroids and comets crash into moons and planets every day. The rocket collision will provide researchers with important data on how these collisions work.The Conversation


© The Conversation


