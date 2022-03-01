Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

1 in 10 Americans say they don't eat meat – a growing share of the population

By F. Bailey Norwood, Professor of Agribusiness, Oklahoma State University
Courtney Bir, Assistant Professor of Agricultural Economics, Oklahoma State University
Share this article
About 10% of Americans over the age of 18 consider themselves vegan or vegetarian as of January 2022.

That’s the main finding of an online survey we administered to 930 Americans, selected to be representative of the U.S population in terms of gender, education, age and income. The margin of error is plus or minus 2%.

Based…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Sustainable fashion expert: why I'm cutting my wardrobe down to ten items this month
~ Leçons tirées de la 10ème épidémie de la maladie à virus Ebola en RDC: la population serait mieux informée qu'on le pense
~ A rocket is going to crash into the Moon – the accidental experiment will shed light on the physics of impacts in space
~ An asteroid impact could wipe out an entire city – a space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe
~ The tech industry talks about boosting diversity, but research shows little improvement
~ Why translating 'God's law' to government law isn't easy
~ What you eat can reprogram your genes – an expert explains the emerging science of nutrigenomics
~ Putin is on a quest for historical significance by invading Ukraine and gambling on his own and Russia's glory
~ College could take place in the metaverse, but these problems must be overcome first
~ US Climate risks are rising – a scientist looks at the dangers her children will have to adapt to, from wildfires to water scarcity
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter