Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The power to save the planet is inside us all – how to get past despair to powerful action on climate change

By Thomas S. Bateman, Professor Emeritus of Organizational Behavior, University of Virginia
Michael E Mann, Director, Earth System Science Center, Penn State
Our species is in a race with climate change, and a lot of people want to know, “Can I really make a difference?”

The question concerns what’s known as agency. Its meaning is complex, but in a nutshell it means being able to do what you set out to do and believing you can succeed.

How well people exercise their agency will determine the severity of global warming – and its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


