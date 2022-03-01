The power to save the planet is inside us all – how to get past despair to powerful action on climate change
By Thomas S. Bateman, Professor Emeritus of Organizational Behavior, University of Virginia
Michael E Mann, Director, Earth System Science Center, Penn State
Our species is in a race with climate change, and a lot of people want to know, “Can I really make a difference?”
The question concerns what’s known as agency. Its meaning is complex, but in a nutshell it means being able to do what you set out to do and believing you can succeed.
How well people exercise their agency will determine the severity of global warming – and its…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 1st 2022