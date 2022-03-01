Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

CBT is wrong in how it understands mental illness

By Sahanika Ratnayake, Postdoctoral research fellow, Universität Wien
Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) is one of the most popular forms of talking therapy. It is the treatment of choice for depression and anxiety and is a staple of public healthcare systems, such as the NHS and the Australian Medicare system. CBT’s understanding of mental illness and therapeutic techniques is already part of the mainstream – accusations of “catastrophising” and pleas to “reality check” beliefs can be found everywhere. As a Washington…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


