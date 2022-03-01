Tackling inequality will break the gridlock on what to do about climate change
By Murray Leibbrandt, NRF Chair in Poverty and Inequality Research; Director of the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit, University of Cape Town and UNU-WIDER Non-Resident Senior Research Fellow., University of Cape Town
Anda David, Senior researcher, Agence française de développement (AFD)
The reduction of inequality is crucial from an ethical point of view as well as the fact that will open new possibilities on how to tackle climate change.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, March 1st 2022