Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Well known Iranian blogger Hossein Ronaghi goes on hunger strike after his abduction by authorities

By Fred Petrossian
Security forces took the blogger away in a raid, without informing his family of charges or his whereabouts. He later appeared in the notorious Evin prison where he was held in 2010.


