Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Three Cabo Verde journalists could be jailed for covering case involving minister

By assistante Afrique
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the authorities in Cabo Verde to drop proceedings against three journalists who could be facing up to two years in prison for allegedly violating the confidentiality of an investigation into the current interior minister’s possible role in a murder. These proceedings are obstructing coverage of the case and could prevent the truth emerging, RSF says.Santiago Magazine editor Herminio Silves was formally accused by a prosecutor on 26 January in connection with the


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ Sustainable fashion expert: why I'm cutting my wardrobe down to ten items this month
~ Leçons tirées de la 10ème épidémie de la maladie à virus Ebola en RDC: la population serait mieux informée qu'on le pense
~ A rocket is going to crash into the Moon – the accidental experiment will shed light on the physics of impacts in space
~ An asteroid impact could wipe out an entire city – a space security expert explains NASA's plans to prevent a potential catastrophe
~ The tech industry talks about boosting diversity, but research shows little improvement
~ Why translating 'God's law' to government law isn't easy
~ What you eat can reprogram your genes – an expert explains the emerging science of nutrigenomics
~ Putin is on a quest for historical significance by invading Ukraine and gambling on his own and Russia's glory
~ College could take place in the metaverse, but these problems must be overcome first
~ 1 in 10 Americans say they don't eat meat – a growing share of the population
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter