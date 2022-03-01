Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi blogger Raif Badawi still held after completing 10-year jail term

By alexandraek
NewsAfter 10 years of imprisonment, Saudi blogger Raif Badawi should have been released from prison on 28 February, but he continues to be held in Dahaban Central Prison, North of Jeddah. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Saudi authorities to release Badawi immediately and allow him to join his family, who now live in Canada.His wife, Ensaf Haidar, had been counting down the days to his release date on Twitter without knowing for sure whether he would be released when the date finally arrived.


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


