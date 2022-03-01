Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to respond to large refugee arrivals: The 5 ‘golden rules’ for European countries as people flee Ukraine.

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Thousands of people living in Ukraine have been forced to protect themselves and their families by seeking safety in neighbouring countries after Russia invaded, and more are expected to do so in the coming days. The response by receiving countries needs to be immediate and must protect human rights. Here are 5 ‘golden rules’ that […] The post How to respond to large refugee arrivals: The 5 ‘golden rules’ for European countries as people flee Ukraine. appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Three Cabo Verde journalists could be jailed for covering case involving minister
~ Saudi blogger Raif Badawi still held after completing 10-year jail term
~ Russian regulator censors Ukraine war coverage, reporters told to toe Kremlin line
~ Word from The Hill: Assistance for Ukraine and Peter Dutton's fundraising
~ L'Afrique est en proie aux coups d'État et aux conflits: comment inverser la tendance
~ Well known Iranian blogger Hossein Rongahi goes on hunger strike after his abduction by authorities
~ As petrol prices rise, will carbon emissions come down?
~ How disrupted Russian gas supplies will hit global and Australian prices
~ South Sudan: Government Critics Held on Dubious Charges
~ The hacker group Anonymous has waged a cyber war against Russia. How effective could they actually be?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter