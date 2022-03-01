Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia declares war on the Straussians, by Thierry Meyssan

By Thierry Meyssan
Share this article
Russia is not waging war on the Ukrainian people, but on a small group of people within the US power that has transformed Ukraine without its knowledge, the Straussians. It formed half a century ago and has already committed an incredible amount of crimes in Latin America and the Middle East without the knowledge of the United States. This is their story.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Russian regulator censors Ukraine war coverage, reporters told to toe Kremlin line
~ Word from The Hill: Assistance for Ukraine and Peter Dutton's fundraising
~ L'Afrique est en proie aux coups d'État et aux conflits: comment inverser la tendance
~ Well known Iranian blogger Hossein Rongahi goes on hunger strike after his abduction by authorities
~ As petrol prices rise, will carbon emissions come down?
~ How disrupted Russian gas supplies will hit global and Australian prices
~ South Sudan: Government Critics Held on Dubious Charges
~ Service message
~ The hacker group Anonymous has waged a cyber war against Russia. How effective could they actually be?
~ Morrison would favour expelling Russia from G20, as Australia provides $105 million for Ukraine assistance
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter