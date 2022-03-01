Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

L'Afrique est en proie aux coups d'État et aux conflits: comment inverser la tendance

By Adem K Abebe, Extraordinary Lecturer, University of Pretoria
Share this article
Les échecs des gouvernements élus de manière symbolique ont privé les dirigeants – ainsi que le système démocratique – d'une base populaire avant-gardiste.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Russian regulator censors Ukraine war coverage, reporters told to toe Kremlin line
~ Word from The Hill: Assistance for Ukraine and Peter Dutton's fundraising
~ Well known Iranian blogger Hossein Rongahi goes on hunger strike after his abduction by authorities
~ As petrol prices rise, will carbon emissions come down?
~ How disrupted Russian gas supplies will hit global and Australian prices
~ South Sudan: Government Critics Held on Dubious Charges
~ Service message
~ The hacker group Anonymous has waged a cyber war against Russia. How effective could they actually be?
~ Morrison would favour expelling Russia from G20, as Australia provides $105 million for Ukraine assistance
~ Want to help people affected by floods? Here's what to do – and what not to
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter