Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Well known Iranian blogger Hossein Rongahi goes on hunger strike after his abduction by authorities

By Fred Petrossian
Share this article
Security forces took the blogger away in a raid, without informing his family of charges or his whereabouts. He later appeared in the notorious Evin prison where he was held in 2010.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Russian regulator censors Ukraine war coverage, reporters told to toe Kremlin line
~ Word from The Hill: Assistance for Ukraine and Peter Dutton's fundraising
~ L'Afrique est en proie aux coups d'État et aux conflits: comment inverser la tendance
~ As petrol prices rise, will carbon emissions come down?
~ How disrupted Russian gas supplies will hit global and Australian prices
~ South Sudan: Government Critics Held on Dubious Charges
~ Service message
~ The hacker group Anonymous has waged a cyber war against Russia. How effective could they actually be?
~ Morrison would favour expelling Russia from G20, as Australia provides $105 million for Ukraine assistance
~ Want to help people affected by floods? Here's what to do – and what not to
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter