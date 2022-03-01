Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morrison would favour expelling Russia from G20, as Australia provides $105 million for Ukraine assistance

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
Scott Morrison has announced A$105 million in a package of military and humanitarian assistance for Ukraine, and flagged he would support Russia being thrown out of the G20.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ As petrol prices rise, will carbon emissions come down?
~ How disrupted Russian gas supplies will hit global and Australian prices
~ South Sudan: Government Critics Held on Dubious Charges
~ Service message
~ The hacker group Anonymous has waged a cyber war against Russia. How effective could they actually be?
~ Want to help people affected by floods? Here's what to do – and what not to
~ Torn between worlds, Ukrainian Australians are feeling the mental health impacts of war. Here's how to help
~ Japanese encephalitis virus has been detected in Australian pigs. Can mozzies now spread it to humans?
~ Ordinary Russians are already feeling the economic pain of sanctions over Ukraine invasion
~ FIFA has finally acted against Russia, but it doesn't undo a long history of cosying up to Putin
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter