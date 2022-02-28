Tolerance.ca
Want to help people affected by floods? Here's what to do – and what not to

By Nicole George, Associate Professor in Peace and Conflict Studies, The University of Queensland
As someone who lost pretty much everything in the 2011 Brisbane floods and then led a study on community responses to those floods, I have some insights on what helps – and what doesn’t.The Conversation


