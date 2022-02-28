Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ordinary Russians are already feeling the economic pain of sanctions over Ukraine invasion

By Peter Rutland, Professor of Government, Wesleyan University
Share this article
Soaring inflation and a run on the banks signal that punishing sanctions resulting from the invasion of Ukraine are already inflicting economic pain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Want to help people affected by floods? Here's what to do – and what not to
~ Torn between worlds, Ukrainian Australians are feeling the mental health impacts of war. Here's how to help
~ Japanese encephalitis virus has been detected in Australian pigs. Can mozzies now spread it to humans?
~ FIFA has finally acted against Russia, but it doesn't undo a long history of cosying up to Putin
~ Gambia Calls for Justice as Rohingya Face Dire Threats
~ A South African company addresses vaccine supply inequity, despite Canada's lack of support
~ Black youth yearn for Black teachers to disrupt the daily silencing of their experiences
~ Rapidly increasing climate change poses a rising threat to mental health, says IPCC
~ IPCC report: Coastal cities are sentinels for climate change. It's where our focus should be as we prepare for inevitable impacts
~ IPCC report: how politics – not climate change – is responsible for disasters and conflict
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter