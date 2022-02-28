Service message

Tolerance.ca
Voltairenet.org was unavailable this weekend. The server was located in Ukraine 70 kilometers from the front line. The host company dropped it. Our on-the-spot technician managed to transfer the data to Finland (member of the European Union, but not part of NATO). The site is working again. The Russian troops have absolutely no intention of taking the big cities. They are leading a special operation against neo-Nazi groups (Aidar and Azov Battalions). Civilians panicked by war propaganda (...)


