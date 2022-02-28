Tolerance.ca
Ukraine war follows decades of warnings that NATO expansion into Eastern Europe could provoke Russia

By Ronald Suny, Professor of History and Political Science, University of Michigan
Lost in the outrage over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is the fact that many in the West have long warned that widespread NATO expansion into Eastern Europe could spark just such a conflict.The Conversation


