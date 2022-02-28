Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Putin's desire to install a puppet government draws from the Bolshevik playbook

By Anastasiia Kudlenko, ERC Project Coordinator, SOAS, University of London
Vladimir Putin’s disdain for Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky reached its apex on February 25 in a bizarre speech, where he referred to the leadership of Ukraine as “a gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis”. Putin also spoke about his desire for a new regime in the country. Many were left wondering how he would achieve the regime change and go about installing a more…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


