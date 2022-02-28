Tolerance.ca
Swift: ejecting Russia is largely symbolic – here's why

By Alistair Milne, Professor of Financial Economics, Loughborough University
Most media coverage has tended to focus on the Swift payments messaging system as the crux of Russia sanctions, but it’s actually peripheral.The Conversation


