Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian capture of Ukraine's Chernobyl nuclear plant threatens future research on radioactivity and wildlife

By Carmel Mothersill, Professor and Canada Research Chair in Environmental Radiobiology, McMaster University
Heavy military vehicles may have kicked up radioactive soil around Chernobyl, and with fighting nearby there’s a danger of harming the concrete shelter containing the radiation of the leaking reactor.The Conversation


