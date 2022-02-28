How to talk to children about the invasion of Ukraine, and why those conversations are important
By Nicole Racine, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Psychology, University of Calgary
Camille Mori, PhD student in Clinical Psychology, University of Calgary
Sheri Madigan, Associate Professor, Canada Research Chair in Determinants of Child Development, Owerko Centre at the Alberta Children’s Hospital Research Institute, University of Calgary
How to have important conversations with kids about world events like those taking place in Ukraine, and how to tailor them based on age and maturity levels — from child psychologists.
