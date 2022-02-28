Tolerance.ca
Future cities could be 3D printed – using concrete made with recycled glass

By Seyed Ghaffar, Associate Professor in Civil Engineering and Environmental Materials, Brunel University London
Mehdi Chougan, Marie Skłodowska-Curie Research Fellow, Brunel University London
Pawel Sikora, Associate professor in Civil and Environmental Engineering, West Pomeranian University of Technology in Szczecin
Glass is produced from sand, is easy to recycle, and can be used to make concrete without any complex processing.The Conversation


