Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unpacking a mystery of physics: Why processes in nature operate only in one direction

By Tjaart Krüger, Associate Professor in Biophysics, University of Pretoria
Emil Roduner, Professor, University of Stuttgart
Share this article
Why do processes in nature only work in one direction? For example, why can’t we heat up a cup of coffee in the fridge or prevent a drop of ink from spreading spontaneously in water?

It’s a question that’s puzzled many generations of physicists – and it stems from an incompatibility in the laws of physics, specifically between those that dictate the behaviour of macroscopic versus microscopic systems. Macroscopic systems can be seen with the naked eye; they consist of an extremely large number of atoms and molecules. Microscopic systems represent a different world: small enough that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistan: Repeal Amendment to Draconian Cyber Law
~ We're analysing DNA from ancient and modern humans to create a 'family tree of everyone'
~ Future cities could be 3D printed – using concrete made with recycled glass
~ Why the idea of a 'neutral' Ukraine is a non-starter in peace talks
~ Affordable housing – in pandemic times, what works and what doesn't?
~ Is sustainable seabed trawling possible? A look at the evidence
~ Is it possible to listen to too much music each day?
~ How Mexico's lucrative avocado industry found itself smack in the middle of gangland
~ Juries are subject to all kinds of biases when it comes to deciding on a trial
~ Death from nitrous oxide and other volatile substances – latest official data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter