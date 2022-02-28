Nigeria's pandemic lockdown measures were hard on informal workers
By Chidi Nzeadibe, Professor of Environmental Management & Sustainability, University of Nigeria
Christian Ezeibe, Senior Lecturer, Political Science, University of Nigeria
Kelechi Elijah Nnamani, Lecturer and Researcher, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Nkemdilim Patricia Anazonwu, Lecturer and researcher, Social Work, University of Nigeria
Nnabuike Osadebe, Lecturer, Sociology and Anthropology , University of Nigeria
Obiora Anichebe, Associate Professor of Social and Political Philosophy, University of Nigeria
Peter Mbah, Professor of Political Science, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria
During the first wave of the pandemic in Nigeria, security forces were mandated to enforce lockdown and stay-at-home orders. Intended as public health measures, these controls inflicted collateral damage.
The damage included arrests and detention, harassment, extrajudicial…
