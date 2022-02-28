Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria's pandemic lockdown measures were hard on informal workers

By Chidi Nzeadibe, Professor of Environmental Management & Sustainability, University of Nigeria
Christian Ezeibe, Senior Lecturer, Political Science, University of Nigeria
Kelechi Elijah Nnamani, Lecturer and Researcher, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Nkemdilim Patricia Anazonwu, Lecturer and researcher, Social Work, University of Nigeria
Nnabuike Osadebe, Lecturer, Sociology and Anthropology , University of Nigeria
Obiora Anichebe, Associate Professor of Social and Political Philosophy, University of Nigeria
Peter Mbah, Professor of Political Science, Department of Political Science, University of Nigeria
Share this article
During the first wave of the pandemic in Nigeria, security forces were mandated to enforce lockdown and stay-at-home orders. Intended as public health measures, these controls inflicted collateral damage.

The damage included arrests and detention, harassment, extrajudicial…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pakistan: Repeal Amendment to Draconian Cyber Law
~ We're analysing DNA from ancient and modern humans to create a 'family tree of everyone'
~ Future cities could be 3D printed – using concrete made with recycled glass
~ Why the idea of a 'neutral' Ukraine is a non-starter in peace talks
~ Affordable housing – in pandemic times, what works and what doesn't?
~ Is sustainable seabed trawling possible? A look at the evidence
~ Is it possible to listen to too much music each day?
~ How Mexico's lucrative avocado industry found itself smack in the middle of gangland
~ Juries are subject to all kinds of biases when it comes to deciding on a trial
~ Death from nitrous oxide and other volatile substances – latest official data
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter