IPCC report: this decade is critical for adapting to inevitable climate change impacts and rising costs
By Judy Lawrence, Senior Research Fellow, New Zealand Climate Change Research Institute, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Alistair Woodward, Professor, School of Population Health, University of Auckland
Anita Wreford, Professor, Lincoln University, New Zealand
Mark John Costello, Professor, University of Auckland
As the impacts and costs of climate change increase over time, New Zealand’s financial systems could become less stable and the government less able to support those affected.
- Monday, February 28, 2022