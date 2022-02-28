New IPCC report shows Australia is at real risk from climate change, with impacts worsening, future risks high, and wide-ranging adaptation needed
By Brendan Mackey, Director of the Griffith Climate Change Response Program, Griffith University
Francis Chiew, Senior Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
Gretta Pecl, Professor, ARC Future Fellow & Editor in Chief (Reviews in Fish Biology & Fisheries), University of Tasmania
Kevin Hennessy, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO Oceans and Atmosphere, CSIRO
Lauren Rickards, Professor, RMIT University
Mark Howden, Director, ANU Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, Australian National University
Nigel Tapper, Professor, Monash University
Nina Lansbury, Senior Lecturer, School of Public Health, The University of Queensland
Uday Nidumolu, Principal Research Scientist, CSIRO
We are no longer in typical conditions. Climate change is already damaging human and natural systems we hold dear in Australia.
- Monday, February 28, 2022