Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Kremlin censors media and disperses protesters opposed to Ukraine invasion

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Responding to the news that the Kremlin has censored domestic media as it disperses anti-war protests and persecutes those who publicly oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Eastern Europe and Central Asia Director, said: “As thousands of protesters take to the streets across Russia to denounce the war, the Kremlin remains hellbent […] The post Russia: Kremlin censors media and disperses protesters opposed to Ukraine invasion appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Transformational change is coming to how people live on Earth, UN climate adaptation report warns: Which path will humanity choose?
~ Mass starvation, extinctions, disasters: the new IPCC report’s grim predictions, and why adaptation efforts are falling behind
~ IPCC report: this decade is critical for adapting to inevitable climate change impacts and rising costs
~ New IPCC report shows Australia is at real risk from climate change, with impacts worsening, future risks high, and wide-ranging adaptation needed
~ Don't go wading in flood water if you can help it. It's health a risk for humans – and dogs too
~ In his last poems, Les Murray offers a gentle, gracious bow of farewell, and just a few barbs
~ Indigenous voices, #MeToo and disrupting genre: How the tenth Stella longlist reflects its mission of creating change
~ Drinking water can be a dangerous cocktail for people in flood areas
~ EU: Disappointing Draft on Corporate Due Diligence
~ Films on human rights abuses and courageous opposition in Myanmar
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter