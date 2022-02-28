Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the Russian military remade itself into a modern, efficient and deadly fighting machine

By Alexey D Muraviev, Associate Professor of National Security and Strategic Studies, Curtin University
Share this article
Russia’s antiquated military was exposed in the 2008 war with Georgia, prompting a major overhaul of the armed services that are now being unleashed on Ukraine.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Films on human rights abuses and courageous opposition in Myanmar
~ Russia: With War, Censorship Reaches New Heights
~ China: Lawyer Yu Wensheng must be granted true freedom after unjust imprisonment
~ South Korea: Candidates Speak Out on Human Rights
~ Comments by Thierry Meyssan on Russia's intervention in Ukraine (Video), by Thierry Meyssan
~ What are the rights of children at the parliament protest – and who protects them?
~ Water really can provide some relief from anxiety and help us see the glass half full
~ At Unguja Ukuu, human activity transformed the coast of Zanzibar more than 1,000 years ago
~ Higher salaries might attract teachers but pay isn't one of the top 10 reasons for leaving
~ Labor maintains big federal Newspoll lead and is likely to win in South Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter