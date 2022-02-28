Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: With War, Censorship Reaches New Heights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An iPhone screen shows the Telegram account of OVD-Info, prominent human rights group in Russia that tracks arbitrary arrests of protestors in Moscow, Russia, December 25, 2021. © 2021 AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko (Berlin) – Russian authorities have threatened to fine or block 10 Russian independent media outlets if they do not delete publications about the war in Ukraine, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities have interfered with access to Facebook and Twitter and have blocked access to another media website. On February 26, 2022, Roskomnadzor, the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


