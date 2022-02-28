Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Lawyer Yu Wensheng must be granted true freedom after unjust imprisonment

By Amnesty International
The Chinese human rights lawyer Yu Wensheng must not be subjected to intimidation or surveillance after enduring years of injustice and mistreatment in prison, Amnesty International said ahead of his scheduled release this week. Yu’s four-year sentence for “subverting state power” is due to end on Tuesday 1 March, but the Chinese government has a […] The post China: Lawyer Yu Wensheng must be granted true freedom after unjust imprisonment appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


