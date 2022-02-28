Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea: Candidates Speak Out on Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image South Korea’s presidential candidates – (l to r) Lee Jae-myung, Ahn Cheol-soo, Shim Sang-jung, and Yoon Suk-yeol – pose for a photo before a televised debate for the March 9 presidential election, in Seoul, South Korea, February 21, 2022. © 2022 AP Photos/Heo Ran (Seoul) – Two of four major South Korean presidential candidates responded to a questionnaire on key human rights issues facing the South Korean people, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch prepared the questionnaire to provide the candidates an opportunity to publicly express their views on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Films on human rights abuses and courageous opposition in Myanmar
~ Russia: With War, Censorship Reaches New Heights
~ China: Lawyer Yu Wensheng must be granted true freedom after unjust imprisonment
~ Comments by Thierry Meyssan on Russia's intervention in Ukraine (Video), by Thierry Meyssan
~ What are the rights of children at the parliament protest – and who protects them?
~ How the Russian military remade itself into a modern, efficient and deadly fighting machine
~ Water really can provide some relief from anxiety and help us see the glass half full
~ At Unguja Ukuu, human activity transformed the coast of Zanzibar more than 1,000 years ago
~ Higher salaries might attract teachers but pay isn't one of the top 10 reasons for leaving
~ Labor maintains big federal Newspoll lead and is likely to win in South Australia
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter