Two years on from the first COVID case, New Zealand's successful pandemic response still faces major challenges
By Michael Baker, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Amanda Kvalsvig, Senior Research Fellow, Department of Public Health, University of Otago
Matire Harwood, Associate Professor Department of General Practice and Primary Care, University of Auckland
Nick Wilson, Professor of Public Health, University of Otago
Now that Omicron infection is widespread, the government could improve trust by phasing out travel restrictions and border isolation and reviewing vaccine mandates to ensure they are proportionate.
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 27, 2022