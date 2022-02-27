Music can help lift our kids out of the literacy rut, but schools in some states are still missing out
By Rachael Dwyer, Lecturer in Arts and Teacher Education, University of the Sunshine Coast
Anita Collins, Adjunct assistant professor, University of Canberra
Research shows the brain processes language as if it’s music, which helps explain the link between music education and gains in literacy. Unfortunately, not all states have heeded the evidence.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, February 27, 2022