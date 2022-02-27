Rising sea levels may threaten 70% of Africa's heritage sites by 2050
By Joanne Clarke, Senior lecturer, University of East Anglia
Lena Reimann, Postdoctoral Researcher of Water and Climate Risk, Institute for Environmental Studies (IVM), Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam
Michalis Vousdoukas, Coastal oceanographer , European Commission's Joint Research Centre
Nicholas P. Simpson, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, African Climate and Development Initiative, University of Cape Town, University of Cape Town
The value of heritage has been underestimated in climate policy and sustainable development circles, but heritage is crucial to people’s identity, culture and wellbeing. It is also critical to the sustainability of communities, ecosystems and biodiversity.
We already know that climate change is having an impact on African heritage sites. The issue is gaining visibility. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate…
- Sunday, February 27, 2022