Human Rights Observatory

God and illness: for some South Africans, there's more to healing than medicine

By Edna N Bosire, Postdoctoral Research Scientist, Georgetown University (USA) & Kamuzu University of Health sciences (Malawi); Researcher, DPHRU, University of the Witwatersrand (South Africa) & Brain and Mind Institute, Aga Khan University, East Africa., University of the Witwatersrand
Emily Mendenhall, Professor, Georgetown University
Lindile Cele, Research associate, SAMRC Developmental Pathways for Health Research Unit, University of the Witwatersrand
It is not uncommon for people to believe that the cause of their illnesses is a result of curses or punishment from a deity or witchcraft.The Conversation


