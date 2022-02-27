Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Just short of nuclear': the latest financial sanctions will cripple Russia's economy

By Steven Hamilton, Visiting Fellow, Tax and Transfer Policy Institute, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
The financial measures just announced against Russia are unprecedented for a country of Russia’s size.

This of course means it’s impossible to predict exactly how their impacts will reverberate around the Russian–and global–economy. And we still need to see the exact details of the plan.

But on their face they threaten the collapse of the Russian ruble, a run on Russian banks, hyperinflation, a sharp recession and high levels of unemployment in Russia, as well as turmoil in international financial markets.

Over the weekend the European Commission, France, Germany,…The Conversation


