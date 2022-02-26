Like rivers in the sky: the weather system bringing floods to Queensland will become more likely under climate change
By Kimberley Reid, PhD Researcher in Atmospheric Science, The University of Melbourne
Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
A weather system called ‘atmospheric rivers’ is causing this inundation. In March last year, an atmospheric river brought 800kg of water vapour over Sydney every second.
© The Conversation
- Saturday, February 26, 2022