Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Like rivers in the sky: the weather system bringing floods to Queensland will become more likely under climate change

By Kimberley Reid, PhD Researcher in Atmospheric Science, The University of Melbourne
Andrew King, Senior Lecturer in Climate Science, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
A weather system called ‘atmospheric rivers’ is causing this inundation. In March last year, an atmospheric river brought 800kg of water vapour over Sydney every second.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ What does “Russian World” stand for in Putin’s statements about Ukraine?
~ #StandWithUkraine: Protesters in North Macedonia call for an end to ‘Russian aggression’
~ Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the conflict that has shocked the world
~ Putin's claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is especially absurd given its history
~ Russia: Arbitrary Detentions of Anti-War Protesters
~ Fake viral footage is spreading alongside the real horror in Ukraine. Here are 5 ways to spot it
~ Until recently, politicians in North Macedonia usually treaded lightly over Russia
~ Emirates to buy 48 fighter jets from China
~ Texas Officials Threaten Transgender Children and Families
~ 1 in 5 fossil fuel projects overshoot their original estimations for emissions. Why are there such significant errors?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter