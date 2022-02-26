Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zelensky prepared to surrender

Share this article
In the night of 25 to 26 February 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed a ceasefire proposal to Russia via the Chinese Embassy in Kiev. The Kremlin immediately informed him of its terms: – arrest of all Nazis (special military adviser Dmitro Yarosh, Azov Battalion, etc.), – removal of all street names and monuments glorifying Nazi collaborators during World War II (Stepan Bandera, etc.), – surrender of weapons. Russia's special military operation in Ukraine bears no relation (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ #StandWithUkraine: Protesters in North Macedonia call for an end to ‘Russian aggression’
~ Why did Russia invade Ukraine? FAQs about the conflict that has shocked the world
~ Putin's claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is especially absurd given its history
~ Russia: Arbitrary Detentions of Anti-War Protesters
~ Fake viral footage is spreading alongside the real horror in Ukraine. Here are 5 ways to spot it
~ Until recently, politicians in North Macedonia usually treaded lightly over Russia
~ Emirates to buy 48 fighter jets from China
~ Texas Officials Threaten Transgender Children and Families
~ 1 in 5 fossil fuel projects overshoot their original estimations for emissions. Why are there such significant errors?
~ Putin's claims that Ukraine is committing genocide are baseless, but not unprecedented
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter