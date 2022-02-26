Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texas Officials Threaten Transgender Children and Families

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Demonstrators gather outside the State Capitol to speak out against anti-transgender legislation being considered in the Texas Senate and Texas House in Austin, Texas, May 20, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Eric Gay, File This week, the attorney general of the US state of Texas took the extreme position that gender-affirming health care for children should be criminalized as a form of child abuse. Texas Governor Greg Abbott subsequently ordered state agencies to investigate parents whose children are receiving gender-affirming health care and threatened punishment for professionals…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Until recently, politicians in North Macedonia usually treaded lightly over Russia
~ Emirates to buy 48 fighter jets from China
~ 1 in 5 fossil fuel projects overshoot their original estimations for emissions. Why are there such significant errors?
~ Putin's claims that Ukraine is committing genocide are baseless, but not unprecedented
~ How much damage could a Russian cyberattack do in the US?
~ A new Cold War emerging as Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine
~ Targeting Putin’s inner circle and keeping Europe on board: Why Biden’s sanctions may actually work to make Russia pay for invading Ukraine
~ Ukraine: Russian Cluster Munition Hits Hospital
~ Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court: 7 questions answered
~ Ukraine: what Russia has learned about western responses from its past military manoeuvres
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter