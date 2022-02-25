Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Putin's claims that Ukraine is committing genocide are baseless, but not unprecedented

By Alexander Hinton, Distinguished Professor of Anthropology; Director, Center for the Study of Genocide and Human Rights, Rutgers University - Newark
Vladimir Putin has justified his invasion of Ukraine with baseless claims that Ukraine is committing genocide. It isn’t the first time a political leader has cried genocide for political means.The Conversation


