Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
More
~ Putin's claims that Ukraine is committing genocide are baseless, but not unprecedented
~ A new Cold War emerging as Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine
~ Targeting Putin’s inner circle and keeping Europe on board: Why Biden’s sanctions may actually work to make Russia pay for invading Ukraine
~ Ukraine: Russian Cluster Munition Hits Hospital
~ Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court: 7 questions answered
~ Ukraine: what Russia has learned about western responses from its past military manoeuvres
~ Transgender youth on puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones have lower rates of depression and suicidal thoughts, a new study finds
~ Green space access is not equal in the UK – and the government isn't doing enough to change that
~ Ukraine: how the Russian invasion could derail the fragile world economy
~ To engage LGBTQ+ people in data collection, we need to look at its harmful history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter