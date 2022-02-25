Targeting Putin’s inner circle and keeping Europe on board: Why Biden’s sanctions may actually work to make Russia pay for invading Ukraine
By David Cortright, Professor Emeritus, Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
George A. Lopez, Hesburgh Professor of Peace Studies, Emeritus, University of Notre Dame
The Biden administration is delivering on its vow to impose “severe sanctions” against Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine.
The new sanctions announced on Feb. 24, 2022, will cut off Russia’s major banks and companies from Western financing and impose direct financial costs on many of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chief political allies. The sanctions package will…
- Friday, February 25, 2022