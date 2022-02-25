Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Targeting Putin’s inner circle and keeping Europe on board: Why Biden’s sanctions may actually work to make Russia pay for invading Ukraine

By David Cortright, Professor Emeritus, Kroc Institute for International Peace Studies, University of Notre Dame
George A. Lopez, Hesburgh Professor of Peace Studies, Emeritus, University of Notre Dame
Share this article
The Biden administration is delivering on its vow to impose “severe sanctions” against Russia for its military aggression against Ukraine.

The new sanctions announced on Feb. 24, 2022, will cut off Russia’s major banks and companies from Western financing and impose direct financial costs on many of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s chief political allies. The sanctions package will…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Putin's claims that Ukraine is committing genocide are baseless, but not unprecedented
~ How much damage could a Russian cyberattack do in the US?
~ A new Cold War emerging as Russia launches full-scale invasion of Ukraine
~ Ukraine: Russian Cluster Munition Hits Hospital
~ Biden nominates Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court: 7 questions answered
~ Ukraine: what Russia has learned about western responses from its past military manoeuvres
~ Transgender youth on puberty blockers and gender-affirming hormones have lower rates of depression and suicidal thoughts, a new study finds
~ Green space access is not equal in the UK – and the government isn't doing enough to change that
~ Ukraine: how the Russian invasion could derail the fragile world economy
~ To engage LGBTQ+ people in data collection, we need to look at its harmful history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter