Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Russian Cluster Munition Hits Hospital

By Human Rights Watch
(Berlin) – A Russian ballistic missile carrying a cluster munition struck just outside a hospital in Vuhledar, a town in the Ukrainian government-controlled Donetska region, on February 24, 2022, Human Rights Watch said today. The attack killed four civilians and injured another 10, six of them healthcare workers, and damaged the hospital, an ambulance, and civilian vehicles. Human Rights Watch interviewed separately by phone a doctor and an official from the hospital, known as the Central City Hospital, who gave the names of those who were wounded or killed, and shared photographs of two of the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


