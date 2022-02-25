Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Digital technology is helping us memorialise the pandemic – despite the government wanting us to forget about it and move on

By Mark Honigsbaum, Medical Historian and Lecturer in Journalism, City, University of London
As the warnings to “stay at home” fade from memory and we’re told we must “learn to live with COVID”, it is easy to forget the first dread-filled days of the pandemic two years ago. Then, kisses, hugs and handshakes were freighted with danger and, panicked by the images…The Conversation


© The Conversation -


