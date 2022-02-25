Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hoarding: people with ADHD are more likely to have problems – new research

By Sharon Morein, Associate Professor in Psychology and Mental Health, Anglia Ruskin University
Share this article
Many of us may find we have acquired too many possessions that clutter our living spaces, but refuse to part with things “in case we might need them”.

Although having too much stuff is something many of us can relate to, for some people, a persistent difficulty parting with possessions can become a problem: hoarding. When these tendencies significantly impair somebody’s quality of life, this leads to a condition called hoarding disorder.

Curiously, understanding how hoarding manifests…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Digital technology is helping us memorialise the pandemic – despite the government wanting us to forget about it and move on
~ Ukraine invasion: why China is more likely to support Russia than in the past
~ Lord of the Rings: debunking the backlash against non-white actors in Amazon's new adaption
~ Ukraine's military is outgunned but can still inflict a great deal of pain on Russian forces
~ International law says Putin's war against Ukraine is illegal. Does that matter?
~ Digital sound archives can bring extinct birds (briefly) back to life
~ How a Black writer in 19th-century America used humor to combat white supremacy
~ How long does protective immunity against COVID-19 last after infection or vaccination? Two immunologists explain
~ Russian invasion of Ukraine and resulting US sanctions threaten the future of the International Space Station
~ Can churches be protectors of public health?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter