Ukraine refugees: how displacement could impact farms and families in the UK
By Rob McNeil, Researcher, Centre on Migration Policy and Society (COMPAS), Deputy Director, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
Madeleine Sumption, Director, Migration Observatory, University of Oxford
One of the most immediate consequences of conflicts and crisis is often displacement, as people seek safety. The crisis in Ukraine means substantial numbers of people may flee the country to seek refuge overseas.
It’s difficult to predict how many Ukrainians will seek asylum in the UK. This will depend on a number of important and unpredictable factors such as the scale, duration and humanitarian consequences of the conflict.
There is no visa for people…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Friday, February 25, 2022