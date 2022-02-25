Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russian military commits indiscriminate attacks during the invasion of Ukraine

By Amnesty International
•         Amnesty International research verifies violations in international humanitarian law •         Russian attacks could constitute war crimes •         Russian claims to use precision guided weapons are patently false The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been marked by indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas and strikes on protected objects such as hospitals, Amnesty International said today, after […] The post Russian military commits indiscriminate attacks during…


© Amnesty International -


