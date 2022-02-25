Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Higher education funding shake-up: what it means for students and universities

By Helena Gillespie, Professor of Learning and Teaching in Higher Education and Academic Director of Inclusive Education, University of East Anglia
The UK government has announced changes to university funding and student finance in England. It may not be welcomed either by future students or by universities.

While the limit for fees is set to remain frozen at a top rate of £9,250 a year, changes to the system of loan repayments are coming in. Graduates will now have to start paying back their loans as soon as they start earning £25,000, rather than the current…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


