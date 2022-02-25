Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's carbon tax rate goes up but emitters get more time to clean up

By Lee-Ann Steenkamp, Senior lecturer in taxation, Stellenbosch University Business School, Stellenbosch University
Share this article
The urgency of the climate crisis was overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic for a while, but the South African government displayed a renewed climate focus over the past year.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Higher education funding shake-up: what it means for students and universities
~ Ukraine: how Putin used a long proxy conflict to justify invasion
~ The insect brain: we froze ants and beetles to learn how they remember their way home
~ How the pandemic has affected periods
~ China: Olympian’s gold medal gesture sets example to governments everywhere
~ Pakistan must stop censoring TV commentator Hamid Mir, RSF says
~ Morrison turns blowtorch on China for being soft on Russia
~ As Russia wages cyber war against Ukraine, here's how Australia (and the rest of the world) could suffer collateral damage
~ All told, Australian sanctions will have almost zero consequences for Russia
~ Will Russia's invasion of Ukraine push Europe towards energy independence and faster decarbonisation?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter